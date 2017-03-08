SWAT team uses tear gas to resolve Covington hostage situation

Jamal Rashad Kerns, 21, was arrested June 8 and charged with felony aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting 19-year-old Malik Lamar Golar.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The 911 calls made after a 2 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
A man accused of shooting at two officers and injuring one at a restaurant in College Park is now in police custody after being arrested Thursday morning.More >
We know the Georgia woman accused of leaking classified NSA information to an online news outlet will stay in prison until trial.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Police in Union City are searching for three teenage girls who have been reported missing in the past two days.More >
