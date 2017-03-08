SWAT team uses tear gas to resolve Covington hostage situation

Covington Police Officers and the SWAT team there had to use tear gas to arrest a man who had barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday evening.

Police said they came upon a drug deal earlier in the day and apprehended all the people involved except for 30 year-old Jody Reid, who had escaped and ran a home on Emory St.

Police said Reid, who was armed, fled into a nearby wooded area before barricading himself inside a house near the woods on Emory St. in Covington. Police said he knew the people who were renting them home. They were able to get out of the ohsue unscathed.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, police deployed tear gas to flush Reid out of the home and arrested him.

Reid, 30, of Oxford, GA had warrants for his arrest out of Walton County, authorities said. He was booked into Newton County jail.

Reid had fled from a scene where drugs, guns, and money were found near Odum St. Police said it was a drug deal. Two Covington men, Chad Davis and Anthony Underwood, were arrested at that location.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

