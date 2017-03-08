Buford wins GHSA Class AAAAA girls championship

The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.
