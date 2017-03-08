Wilkinson County wins Georgia boys public title

Clarence Jackson had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Wilkinson County overcame a five-point halftime deficit to knock off No. 1 Calhoun County 66-53 on Wednesday night for the Georgia High School Association Class A boys public championship.

It was the ninth state title for Wilkinson County coach Aaron Geter Jr., second most in state history. The Warriors have won four of the last five titles, including the last two.

Tylan Grable added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wilkinson County (25-7). Larry Jones scored 11 and Derrick Wilcher had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Calhoun County (28-2) was led by Rashun Williams with 25 points and eight rebounds. Roney Moore and Juwaun Wiley each scored 10.

Calhoun County led 34-29 at halftime, but Wilkinson scored the first eight points of the third period and never trailed again.

