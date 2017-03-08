Falcons tender 4 free agents, including S Allen, WR Gabriel

The Atlanta Falcons have tendered four restricted free agents, including starting safety Ricardo Allen and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who was a surprise breakout star in 2016.

The Falcons also tendered offensive guard Ben Garland and cornerback Akeem King.

The Falcons placed a second-round tender on Gabriel, who played a prominent role with Atlanta after being cut by Cleveland. Gabriel had 35 catches for 579 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.

Allen, who started every game last season as the Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl, has five interceptions and 158 tackles the last two seasons.

Garland, a backup on the offensive line, had a safety in spot duty on defense in Atlanta's divisional round playoff win over Seattle.

King spent last season on injured reserve.

