Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks past Nets, 110-105

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) -- Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Paul Millsap added 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 110-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 16 points for Atlanta, which had lost six of eight to fall three games behind fourth-place Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 18 and Jeremy Lin 16 for Brooklyn, the NBA's worst team. The Nets were trying to win consecutive games for the first time since last March 24-26.

Lin's corner 3 trimmed the lead to 106-105 with 13 seconds remaining, but Hardaway and Schroder each hit a pair of free throws to end it.

