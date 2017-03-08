Smyrna man killed when tractor trailer veers off road

A Texas man died when a tractor-trailer veered off I-20 onto the shoulder and struck his vehicle, ejecting him.

The Georgia State Patrol said George Echols, who had recently moved from Smyrna to Longview, Texas died when the truck left the roadway and struck the back of his van, which was parked on the shoulder.

GSP said the Echols, 73, had his emergency flashers activated when the accident took place on Wednesday in Carroll County.

As of Wednesday night, there was no word on why the driver of the tractor-trailer left the roadway. GSP said their report is not complete and they are continuing to investigate.

