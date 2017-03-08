Clayton County employees lose money on insurance hike

One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >
CBS46 talked with the family of a man who was killed during a road rage incident along I-285 in DeKalb County on Monday.More >