Woman arrested for DUI wrecks vehicle during police chase

A woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after leading police on a short chase that led to a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the I-75/85 interchange.

According to police, the woman was pulled over for driving under the influence. She got out of her vehicle but jumped back inside and led officers on a short chase. The chase ended when the woman crashed her vehicle after going around a corner too quickly.

The woman was treated at the scene for non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.