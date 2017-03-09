Inside SunTrust Park

We're still over a month away from the opening of SunTrust Park, the Atlanta Braves new stadium in Cobb County.

Eager fans rushed to get tickets for their first game on Friday, which sold out in under 60 seconds.

The Braves play their first eight games on the road before christening their new digs in Marietta on April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

For those of you who can't wait to take a sneak peek, check out our slideshow!

App user, tap here for pictures.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.