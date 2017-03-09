Georgia's unemployment rate at 5.5 percent - CBS46 News

Georgia's unemployment rate at 5.5 percent

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (AP) -

State labor officials say Georgia's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5 percent in January.

The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the new number, which is unchanged from a revised 5.5 percent in December.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement that Georgia employers continued to create jobs, the state's labor force continued growing and more people went to work.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46