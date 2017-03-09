Central Georgia grocery store display features cross made of cans

A grocery store in central Georgia is turning heads after employees set up a religious-themed display out of soda cans.

Facebook user Lynn Carr posted a picture of the display a the Food Depot in Dublin, featuring a large cross made out of 12 packs of Coca-Cola. The city is about 140 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Check out the display!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.