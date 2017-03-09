Recreated photo aims to bring awareness to childhood cancer

Three young girls who were featured in a viral photograph that showed their battle with cancer have recreated the picture three years later.

Rylie, now 6, Ainsley, now 7 and Rheann, now 9 were featured in a photograph in April, 2014, showing them embracing each other in a Facebook post by Scantling Photography in Yukon, Oklahoma. That photo has been shared thousands of times and has had several comments from people showing their support and individual stories.

The girls have returned to show the progress they've made in their battle against the disease. All three girls are now cancer free! Check out the new photo.

