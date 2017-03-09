Poll: Alpharetta democrat leading in conservative district

A new poll puts Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff in the lead of Georgia's 6th district.

Georgia's 6th district seat, which is traditionally Republican dominated, was held by Tom Price before he was sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Trump administration in February.

Ossoff has never held an elected position, but his online campaign titled "Make Trump Furious," led to nearly $3 million in donations.

He and the other 11 Republican challengers are running in the special election race to fill Price's seat, which takes place on Tuesday, April 18.

