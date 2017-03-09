Man arrested after threats led to county-wide school lockdown

All Spalding County Schools were placed on a soft lock down on Thursday as officers worked to find a man they said had made threats against schools in the district.

Police said they arrested 28 year-old Joseph Miller Jr.. Earlier, Griffin Police said Miller had some mental issues.

They said Miller had made non-specific threats to "shoot up a school" or "shoot up the police department" in Griffin which led officials to lock down the schools as a precaution.

According to the Griffin-Spalding County School System, students were safely inside until the lock down was lifted. They said the students were inside as a safety precaution.

A family member alerted police to the situation, turning over a gun and alerting authorities of other guns in Miller's possession. He was taken into custody at the Spalding County Department of Family and Children Services and then transferred to the Spalding County Jail where he is being held on one felony count of committing a terroristic act.

