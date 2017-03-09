Teens accused of vandalizing over 70 vehicles in Paulding County

Two Paulding County teens and a juvenile are behind bars, accused of vandalizing over 70 vehicles with rocks and baseball bats in various locations of the county.

Kevin Miceli, 18, and Tristan Keith, 18, along with an unidentified juvenile allegedly vandalized the vehicles late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Police say the teens drove around the county throwing rocks at vehicles and smashing windows with baseball bats. They also are accused of damaging mailboxes and trash cans in various neighborhoods.

All three suspects were arrested Thursday morning and are charged with multiple counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.

