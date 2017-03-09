Police: Man who sparked SWAT situation after shooting over debt arrested

Police have a SWAT team deployed at a home in Alpharetta after a man fired a round from a gun into a home injuring a woman Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded in a home on Long Indian Creek and lasted into the afternoon on Thursday. Police and a SWAT team from Johns Creek and Alpharetta Police Departments were able to talk Brandon Jones out of the home Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Jones fired a shot into the side of a home on Old Woodland Entry and fled the scene. Police said the shooting was over a debt he claimed was owed to him. Police said a woman was injured by flying glass after the bullet fired by the suspect struck a window at the home.

Easton Clark says he knew the shooter. Clark and his mother were at the home at the time of the shooting and say, Jones fired off four shots, "he was walking around threatening he was going to shoot me and my mom and he's walking around a nice residential neighborhood with an assault riffle; that’s irrational.”

Jones was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

Discharge of a Firearm

Armed Robbery

Criminal Damage to Property

A second suspect, who police did not immediately identify could also face charges.

After fleeing the shooting scene, Jones barricaded inside a home just a short distance away from that shooting scene, on Long Indian Court in Alpharetta.

