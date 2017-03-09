Police investigating child porn allegations at Babb Middle School

Clayton County police said they're investigating after students said they found a video of a teacher's child performing sex acts on a tablet given out to the class.

Thursday morning, Clayton County schools officials were mum — but confirmed they're investigating a Babb Middle School teacher who is accused of having child pornography on a school tablet.

Meanwhile, a parent who has a child at the school says the school never even told them about the incident. In fact, a number of parents said they didn't know what happened until they saw others talking about it on Facebook.

"I haven't got nothing. I didn't know nothing about it until I saw it on Facebook," a parent said.

Even then, Eric Green thought the teacher was only looking at porn. What he didn't know is that teacher was allegedly looking at child porn.

"That's bullsh*t. They need to do something with that teacher," Green said.

Clayton County Schools won't say who reported the incident or when it happened calling it a personnel matter.

Sgt. Ashanti Marbury with the Clayton County Police Department said an officer served a search warrant at the school earlier this week but said she couldn't expand on the case until later this afternoon.

"Whatever that teacher did, they need to figure out what's going on because that teacher shouldn't be here doing this," Green said.

