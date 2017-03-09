Man shot by officer near Georgia Dome seeks justice, lawyer says

The victim of an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Georgia Dome held a press conference Thursday morning.

Noel Hall was driving a van on the night of February 26 when he encountered an officer directing traffic on Northside Drive near Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

Officials said Hall did not obey the officer's signal to stop, but Hall said he did not know the person directing traffic was an officer.

After turning his vehicle and driving past Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau, Cadeau fired his gun at Hall's van, which entered through the back of the vehicle and struck him in his shoulder.

Cadeau, a nine-year veteran, has had a history of misconduct--from sleeping on the job to maltreatment or unnecessary force--despite consistently receiving "outstanding" and "exceptional" reviews throughout his personnel file.

Cadeau was placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigated whether the shooting was justified.

