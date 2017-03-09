PD: Man tried to lure 10-year-old to van

Clayton County Police are searching for a suspect that drove his vehicle through a closed gate in order to steal tools from an industrial company in Conley Georgia.More >
Gwinnett County Police say a SWAT situation erupted after a man barricaded himself following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.More >
Jamal Rashad Kerns, 21, was arrested June 8 and charged with felony aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting 19-year-old Malik Lamar Golar.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The 911 calls made after a 2 year-old Bartow County boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day have been released by police.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
