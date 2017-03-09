PD: Man tried to lure 10-year-old to van

Police are looking for a man they said may have tried to lure a child to his minivan in Dawson County on Tuesday. (SOURCE: Dawson County Police)

Police in Dawson County said they're looking for a man who tried to lure a child to come to his van.

Police said the child had just gotten off his school bus on Kelley Pirkle Dr. on Tuesday when the man asked him to come over to his van. Police were careful to note that the person was not suspected of a crime, but they want to speak to him to find out what his business with the child was.

Although the incident happened on Tuesday, police said they were just able to obtain and release photos.

