Police: Alpharetta High School threat appears to be hoax

Alpharetta High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after someone made a "non-specific threat" against the school.

A Fulton County Schools spokesperson said the school was evacuated after the threat was emailed to the school.

As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated to the football field while police swept the school.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety later said the scene was safe and no threatening device was found.

Officials say the threat appeared to be a hoax.

