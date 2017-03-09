Police: Alpharetta High School threat appears to be hoax

A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
Morehouse College and Atlanta Public Schools are doing their part to expose high school student to computing careers through a 4-week coding workshop.More >
High Schools in the Henry County School System released the names of their top graduates.More >
High Schools in the Henry County School System released the names of their top graduates.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
A spokesperson with Atlanta police told CBS46 that two people are dead after what they believe were overdoses in Atlanta Friday.More >
A spokesperson with Atlanta police told CBS46 that two people are dead after what they believe were overdoses in Atlanta Friday.More >
Tex McIver, the man indicted on murder charges in April for the death of his wife Dianne, plead guilty in court on Tuesday.More >
Tex McIver, the man indicted on murder charges in April for the death of his wife Dianne, plead guilty in court on Tuesday.More >
Sprouts Farmer's Market and Piedmont Park Conservancy have partnered to provide free yoga classes every fourth Monday at 7 p.m.More >
Sprouts Farmer's Market and Piedmont Park Conservancy have partnered to provide free yoga classes every fourth Monday at 7 p.m.More >
Police in Union City are searching for three teenage girls who have been reported missing in the past two days.More >
Police in Union City are searching for three teenage girls who have been reported missing in the past two days.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >