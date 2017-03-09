Warrant: Alleged Sandy Springs trafficker threatened woman with violence

A Fulton County man was arrested after a woman claiming to be a victim of human trafficking contacted the police.

Kenndric Roberts waived a court appearance on Thursday after his arrest Wednesday. He was arrested after police said a woman called 911 to report that she was being held against her will inside a home in Sandy Springs.

The 20-year-old woman was originally living in Orlando, Florida when she set up an online account with a "sugar daddy dating" service called "Seeking Arrangement."

A man who said his name was "Kendrick" then contacted the woman about an opportunity to work in Atlanta and advised her to review his company called "Live Star Nation" on social media.

Trafficking in Sandy Springs?

An arrest warrant released Thursday said, after visiting the Sandy Springs mansion that Roberts was renting for a few days, the woman brought her personal belongings, and her son, from Florida to move into the house.

She was given a contract, which did not include an end date, and was offered $150,000 upon its completion, in addition to a $200,000 signing bonus.

After signing, she was sent to the Dominican Republic where she said she was forced to have breast augmentation and other cosmetic surgery, valued at $10,000.

When she returned to the United States, she said she lived in the company of eight other women, as well as two young boys, aged 2 and 3, at the home.

The women worked at strip clubs, the warrant says: Pink Pony in Atlanta and Flashers in Sandy Springs. At the club, the woman said Roberts had people watching them around at all times; they were forbidden from speaking with African-American men.

She said he took her personal phone and identification, and assigned her a "company phone," with which she was forbidden to contact friends. She was also given a tattoo on her wrist. (All eight females had wrist tattoos with the letters LOP, for "Loyalty Over Pride," followed by "12 15 16 14".)

Man advertised "entertainment business" on social media

Live Star Nation, owned and operated by Kenndric "Kendrick" Roberts of Strauss Lane, Sandy Springs, has its own Instagram and Twitter accounts. The warrant says Roberts used the pages to advertise it as a business.

He would post videos of his house, cars, expensive daily meals, motivational quotes and flattering images of the girls. The house and property, which were not owned by Roberts, were being rented from two people under the names Lawrence Bircoll and Andrea Jaron.

His Instagram account, which has more than 15,000 followers, also featured images of diamond rings, purses and other gifts in bulk which he purchased for the girls.

The woman told authorities that Roberts, 33, did not force the girls to get tattoos or have sexual intercourse with him, but stated that they were expected to, in order to live there. She also said he threatened violence against her and her family on numerous occasions if she attempted to leave.

She said Roberts owned multiple guns, including an AK-47 and a handgun, which he kept with him at all times. It's unclear whether police seized those guns from the residence.

Roberts waives, date reset to March 23

The woman contacted authorities on March 7, and Sandy Springs police arrived on the scene and arrested Roberts.

Four of the eight girls were referred to victim services and the other four are with friends and family. Police are currently investigating the case.

Roberts, who was scheduled to make his first appearance on Thursday, waived his hearing which has been reset to March 23. He is currently being held at Fulton County jail without bond.

