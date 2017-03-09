Atlanta preparing for driverless car technology

They may sound futuristic, but driverless cars are becoming more of a reality and we could soon be seeing them on the road.

Some of the driverless car technology means a person is in the driver's seat, but the car is driving by itself. People in Atlanta have mixed opinions about it.

"I think that's a good idea because the technology is quite mature right now," student May Yao said.

"I think it's kind of scary actually. I'm not too sure how to think about that," student Andrea Robinson said.

Atlanta will demonstrate this very technology when all of North Avenues technology upgrades are unveiled in mid-September.

"Right now we believe we will have about four that will be the driver-supported operating in the corridor," Renew Atlanta Bond general manager Faye DiMassimo said. "There will be a driver in the seat but the car will really be doing a lot of the work."

DiMassimo says the cars are safe and not distracted by texting, a rough work day or thinking about what's for dinner.

"The car is fully aware and watching for everything all the time so it's looking to see what signals are doing and looking to see what traffic is doing and it's looking for those pedestrians," DiMassimo said.

A bill is now in the Georgia Legislature dealing with driverless cars.

The demonstrations are just the beginning of what could expand throughout the city.

"I think at the end of the day the human brain is much smarter than a computer that can malfunction at any moment," Robinson said.

"Well I think in the end if everyone is in a driverless car, you are going to have a lot fewer accidents because you will take the human error factor out of driving," driver Mark Ban Allen said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.