Dekalb middle school student brings gun to class

The Dekalb County School District said a student informed an administrator that there was a deadly weapon on campus at McNair Middle School near Decatur.

This happened March 7.

A school resource officer started investigating the situation and a gun was later located inside a book bag in a classroom. The student who owned the backpack was immediately taken into custody.

Just two weeks before the discovery of the weapon, that same student threatened to kill his chorus teacher, according to a source familiar with what happened.

According the source, the student threatened the teacher using a racial slur.

On the day the gun was found, the principal sent home a letter to each parent and said the goal is to keep the children safe and they are "grateful that another student had enough courage to share such valuable information."

As of now, the incident is under investigation and officials aren't releasing any other statements.

