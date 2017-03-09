2 detained after Atlanta shooting - CBS46 News

2 detained after Atlanta shooting

By WGCL Digital Team
A man was shot in northwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of North Avenue NW, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

Police say the man was shot in the back, but was alert and breathing.

Two men were detained after the shooting, according to authorities.

