Trash fire turns into brush fire in Newton County - CBS46 News

Trash fire turns into brush fire in Newton County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: (MGN) Source: (MGN)
NEWTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Officials say they had to put out a brush fire in Newton County on Thursday.

The fire, which occurred near Covington, was caused by a trash fire that got out of control, according to authorities.

The fire was eventually put out and less than an acre of land burned.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46