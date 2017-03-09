Proposal for new district boundaries create controversy

There are controversial changes over who will represent you in the Georgia legislature.

Republicans are drawing new district boundaries and Democrats are claiming these new lines will block the black vote.

If the bill passes, the Republican sponsor says the impact is minimal and not politically motivated. But Democratic leadership disagrees, saying it will stack more favorably for Republicans, giving two white precincts to District 53 and two black precincts to District 40.

The tranquility of Vinings is part of why Deborah Huntley moved here 20 years ago.

"It's peaceful. It's quiet. It's getting a little bit more congested," said Huntley.

Now, Paces Ferry Road -- the heart of Vinings -- has become part of a redistricting battle. Much of Vinings is in District 53, but the new plan would carve out part of District 40 and add to it.

"It addresses all of two precincts in the north Atlanta area that are representative of a community of interest," said Republican State Rep. Rich Golick.

Golick says the area to the south of the Lovett School -- opposite Paces Ferry Road -- would become part of District 53. He says it's a natural extension and belongs there because right now, it's a community divided district-wise.

"The minority populations are being moved out so as to improve the performance of these districts for Republicans," said Democratic Minority Whip Carolyn Hugley.

Hugley calls it a calculated political move, especially when mandatory reapportionment is scheduled after the 2020 census.

"You're going to create confusion because at the next election voters are not going to know they're in a new district until the next election comes," said Hugley.

Huntley doesn't know what the motives are. She just wants property values to not be affected and for things to stay peaceful.

