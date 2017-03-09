Proposal for new district boundaries create controversy

A spokesperson with Atlanta police told CBS46 that two people are dead after what they believe were overdoses in Atlanta Friday.More >
A spokesperson with Atlanta police told CBS46 that two people are dead after what they believe were overdoses in Atlanta Friday.More >
Tex McIver, the man indicted on murder charges in April for the death of his wife Dianne, plead guilty in court on Tuesday.More >
Tex McIver, the man indicted on murder charges in April for the death of his wife Dianne, plead guilty in court on Tuesday.More >
Sprouts Farmer's Market and Piedmont Park Conservancy have partnered to provide free yoga classes every fourth Monday at 7 p.m.More >
Sprouts Farmer's Market and Piedmont Park Conservancy have partnered to provide free yoga classes every fourth Monday at 7 p.m.More >
Police in Union City are searching for three teenage girls who have been reported missing in the past two days.More >
Police in Union City are searching for three teenage girls who have been reported missing in the past two days.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
More than two months into the Braves' first season at Suntrust Park, a new bus route aimed to ease traffic flow in that area has not picked up a steady flow of riders.More >
More than two months into the Braves' first season at Suntrust Park, a new bus route aimed to ease traffic flow in that area has not picked up a steady flow of riders.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Early voting polls for the congressional District 6 race are now open in Cobb and Fulton.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
A judge may soon change the way Georgia voters cast their ballots just days before Election Day in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, is accusing her democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, of not wanting national exposure because of his "flimsy resume."More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
Georgia law requires Georgia residents to show photo identification when voting in person.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
An officer with the Lumpkin Police Department in Stewart County is in stable condition after being shot at a gas station Monday afternoon.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates vying for the position have received national attention throughout this close race.More >
The race to fill Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district has become the most expensive House race in American history, and the two candidates vying for the position have received national attention throughout this close race.More >