Lessons learned: hiring a contractor

77-year-old Ann Sciore's dream is to live in a renovated basement suite in her daughter and son-in-law's Peachtree City home.

Ann sold her own home to put up the money for the work, which was supposed to be completed last fall. But now the family is out tens of thousands of dollars after what they feel was a nightmarish experience with a contractor.

Better Call Harry looks at the tough lessons they've learned.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.