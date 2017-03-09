Braves stadium parking finalized, tickets now on sale

With three weeks remaining before the first exhibition game at Suntrust Park between the Braves and New York Yankees, the team has finalized its parking map. More than 14,000 spaces surround the stadium in every direction, though some will require walking a mile or longer to reach the stadium gates.

Game tickets went on sale to the general public Friday morning. The Braves strongly advise fans to purchase parking while purchasing tickets.

