Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey tour in Atlanta pushed back to August

A show featuring Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey that was originally scheduled for May 24 in Atlanta has been pushed back to August 13.

The show has also been moved from Phillips Arena to Infinite Energy Arena in Gwinnett County.

If you purchased a ticket to the original show through Ticketmaster, your money will be automatically refunded, according to a spokesperson with the show. Original ticket holders will also be able to buy new tickets in advance from 10 a.m. ET on March 10 through 10 p.m. ET on March 17. If you bought a ticket to the original show, you'll be given a presale password you can use to buy up to eight tickets on a first-come first-serve basis.

Tickets for everyone else will go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

