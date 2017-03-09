Man shot in chest at Atlanta apartment complex

A man was shot in the chest at an apartment complex in Atlanta late Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the Edgewood Court Apartments in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police say the man was not breathing at the time, but didn't provide an update on his condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

