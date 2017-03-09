Man hurt after crash in northwest Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man hurt after crash in northwest Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man was hurt after a crash in northwest Atlanta late Thursday.

The accident occurred on Rockwood Avenue and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just after 7:15 p.m.

The accident involved a car and a pickup truck, according to a witness at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46