Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in DeKalb County

Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in DeKalb County that injured a firefighter late Thursday.

The fire occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road.

A firefighter fell through the floor, sustaining minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The building was vacant and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.