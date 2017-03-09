Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in DeKalb County - CBS46 News

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in DeKalb County

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in DeKalb County that injured a firefighter late Thursday.

The fire occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road.

A firefighter fell through the floor, sustaining minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The building was vacant and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

