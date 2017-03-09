Storms move through metro Atlanta knocking out power to thousands

Showers and thunderstorms have moved through metro Atlanta early Friday morning with rain, lightning and gusty winds. The storms caused severe damage and knocked out power to thousands.

Crashes lead to road closures

Slick roads led to numerous crashes, including an overturned semi tractor-trailer that closed the exit ramp from EB I-285 onto NB I-85 for several hours.

Tree tumbles down onto vehicle

A tree also came crashing down onto a vehicle on Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwood. Another vehicle then crashed into the tree. No injuries were reported.

Plan your day

8 AM

Showers moving out. 43°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Showers moving out. 43°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. Noon

Partly cloudy. 69°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Partly cloudy. 69°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 75°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny. 75°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 73°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Mostly sunny. 73°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 7 PM

Mostly clear. 66°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly clear. 66°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 56°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Weather in YOUR area

More weather

