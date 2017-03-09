Owners not backing down, complain of body shaming at boutique

Two store owners say they're not backing down after what they say is a case of body shaming at their Cobb County boutique.

It centers around a window display of women -- some plus-sized, others with disabilities -- all wearing lingerie.

The window display is eye catching, but not everyone wants to see it up. It's not customers who are having a problem with it, but property management. The owners of Livie Rae Lingerie say they've been told to take it down.

"I am not taking this down, I am not taking it down. No. 1, I'm not going to conform to society anymore, to what people think is beautiful because that's the whole point of this," said the owner.

Cynthia Decker knew the display in front of their store had a great message when they put it up two weeks ago. But then they got a call from property manager Westwood Financial saying they needed to take the display down.

Miss Nickki models for the store's other campaigns.

"What made you mad enough that this had to come down?" asked Nickki. "Does it make you mad when I walk past and I'm sexy in all my clothes?"

I contacted Westwood Financial about the display.

They told me, "No comment."

CBS46 did see the lease agreement for properties in the strip mall. It says all signs and window displays must be approved by the landlord, approval that the Livie Rae owners admit they did not get and haven't gotten for the seven years they've had the store.

"I've done a lot of our windows and not once have I ever sought for approval, or have anybody have commentary regarding our windows," said owner Molly Hopkins.

They gave us pictures of previous window displays that in some cases showed thin women.

"We took a chance, we wanted to showcase our beauty on the outside," said model Christy Foster. "I'm beautiful within and now the world sees how beautiful I am on the outside, and I'm not a size 2."

The owners say they were told it has to come down in a reasonable amount of time, but they told us this display is staying put.

