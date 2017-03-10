Fire rips through huge Hall County home

Firefighters are still on scene putting out hot spots from a fire that tore through a 5,000 square foot home in Hall County early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on the 3800 block of Silver Brook Lane in the Harbor Point subdivision off of Dawsonville Highway near Springdale.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw huge flames and heavy smoke billowing from the structure.

No injuries were sustained and it's unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

Video of the scene (courtesy of Jan Kendall)

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

