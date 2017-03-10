Police searching for man possibly connected to McDonough murder

Police are on the lookout for a person of interest in the murder of another man in Henry County in February.

Byron Terrell Howell, 38, is being sought by police in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of Deronte Bailey at his home on Simpson Street in McDonough on February 13.

Police say Howell may be driving a black Dodge Charger or Challenger with black or gray rims. He may be hiding out in Griffin or east Atlanta.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact McDonough Police at 678-782-6322.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.