Teacher facing charges in alleged assault on special needs student

A teacher in the Paulding County school district is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a special needs student in December.

A complaint was filed in January against Terri Johnston, who allegedly assaulted the student at South Paulding High School in Douglasville.

Not much is known about the assault that allegedly occurred at the school on December 16.

Johnston has been charged with simple battery.

