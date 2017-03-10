Woman pays for plane ticket for man in a bind

A woman is being hailed a hero after she came to the rescue of a man who didn't have enough money to buy his young daughter a plane ticket.

The man and his 2 year-old daughter were about to board his flight when he discovered his daughter's ticket was not paid for. He previously thought her ticket was free because she was under the age of two when the flight was booked.

The ticket agent informed him that he would have to pay for his daughter's ticket but he didn't have the money. He stepped aside to make a few calls but was unable to secure the money to buy the ticket.

A woman standing nearby watched the whole situation unfold and stepped up to the plate to help out. The woman told the flight agent that she wanted to buy the man's daughter a ticket, which cost $749.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.