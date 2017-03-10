Hall County school locked down after police chase crosses onto property

A Hall County high school was placed on lock down Thursday after two people fleeing police pulled into the school's parking lot.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Jerelle Rashawn Phillips, 24, for a license tag violation on Popular Springs Road.

The vehicle's passenger, Anthony Perez, 19, fled the vehicle on foot onto the Johnson High School property. After police caught and arrested them, they said Perez was in possession of under an ounce of marijuana. He was charged with disruption of a public school, marijuana possession and obstruction.

Phillips was found in possession of a handgun and a quantity of alprazolam.

Both have been booked into the Hall County Jail.

