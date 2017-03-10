Crash involving motorcycle closes I-75 in Henry County - CBS46 News

Crash involving motorcycle closes I-75 in Henry County

Source: GDOT Source: GDOT
HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 in Henry County, causing a huge traffic backup in the area but the roadway has since reopened.

Not much is known about the crash.

Traffic was backed up for miles as a result.

A motorcycle appeared on its side but it is unknown if any other vehicles were involved.

It is also unclear if any injuries were sustained. 

