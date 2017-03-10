Atlanta Watershed employee arrested on child porn charges

A Gwinnett County man is behind bars on multiple charges of possessing child pornography.

Robert Dennis Money was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

He is being held without bond.

Money is an employee at Atlanta Watershed and is currently on administrative leave during the investigation.

It is unclear when he is due in court.

