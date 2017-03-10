Homeowner 'shocked', 'dismayed' over alleged human trafficking operation

Kenndric Roberts, accused of holding several women inside a Sandy Springs home against their will, waived his second hearing which would have revealed 12 additional felony charges against him.

He'll now face 14 total charges since his arrest on Wednesday. Roberts was arrested after a woman called 911 to report that she was being held against her will inside a home in Sandy Springs. There were eight other women in the house as well.

Dr. Larry Bircoll, who owned the mansion in Sandy Springs where the women were kept, according to police against their will, denied he had any involvement in the activity that led to the arrest of Roberts.

Bircoll said he rented the house to another tenant who allowed Roberts, without the permission of the homeowners, to occupy the house.

"We are working with the authorities as they continue their investigation so we all can understand how this happened. As of this afternoon, the tenant has been removed from our property, and we are seeking all appropriate remedies," Bircoll said.

Roberts accused of forcing women to strip, threatening those who tried to leave

Roberts has been charged with an additional five counts of false imprisonment and five for trafficking a person for labor. He's also been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Live Star Nation, owned and operated by Kenndric "Kendrick" Roberts of Strauss Lane, Sandy Springs, has its own Instagram and Twitter accounts, which he used to advertise it as an entertainment business.

He would post videos of his house, cars, expensive daily meals, motivational quotes and flattering images of the girls.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County jail.

An arrest warrant released Thursday said, after visiting the Sandy Springs mansion that Roberts was renting for a few days, the woman brought her personal belongings, and her son, from Florida to move into the house.

She was given a contract, which did not include an end date, and was offered $150,000 upon its completion, in addition to a $200,000 signing bonus.

After signing, she was sent to the Dominican Republic where she said she was forced to have breast augmentation and other cosmetic surgery, valued at $10,000.

When she returned to the United States, she said she lived in the company of eight other women, as well as two young boys, aged 2 and 3, at the home.

The women worked at strip clubs, the warrant says: Pink Pony in Atlanta and Flashers in Sandy Springs. At the club, the woman said Roberts had people watching them around at all times; they were forbidden from speaking with African-American men.

