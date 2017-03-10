Teens accused of Paulding County vandalism denied bond

Two teens accused of vandalizing the property of more than 70 people in Paulding County had their first appearance in court Friday morning.

CBS46 was the only station inside the courtroom when a judge denied bond for both men.

Kevin Miceli and Tristan Keith, both 18, will remain behind bars in the Paulding County jail, both charged with multiple counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.

Police say the two men, along with a 16 year old, destroyed trash cans, mailboxes and cars across Paulding County.

"From what we've been able to determine, they were out riding around most of the night on this rampage," said Paulding County Public Information Officer Ashley Henson.

The 16-year-old co-defendant, who has not been identified because he is a minor, had his first appearance on Thursday, where a judge also denied him bond.

"Felonies are punishable by no less than a year in prison but ultimately it’ll be up to a judge and jury, but they’ve got potential to have some very serious time," Henson said.

Both men were in court on three warrants each, but police say the investigation continues. As of Thursday, additional victims were continuing to come forward. We’ve now learned that warrants are being prepared for upwards of 70 people.

CBS46 asked if the three were under the influence of drugs or alcohol during their alleged crime spree. Police tell us because they weren’t caught in the act, they could have been, but there is no evidence to support that.

Miceli did not have family in the courtroom, but Keith did. His stepmom told CBS46 that Keith has never done anything like this. She said he’s a good kid who may have gotten involved in the wrong crowd.

