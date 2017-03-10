GBI seizes 14 pounds of pot, more than $127K in cash from home

A man who authorities said was trafficking marijuana is behind bars after investigators seized about 14 pounds of marijuana and packaging materials from a home.

Authorities said a six-month investigation led to the arrest of Tyson and Maverick Brown, at a home in Rome, GA after authorities said they seized more than 14 pounds of pot from a Maverick Brown's home on Jim Lee Dr.

When GBI investigators felt they'd gathered enough evidence, they executed warrants at the home on Jim Lee Dr., as well as two other homes in Rome: one on King Bee Circle and another on Camp St. in Rome.

In the course of the warrants, the pot, along with packaging materials for distribution, nearly $128K in currency and two guns were seized.

Tyson Brown is charged with distribution of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana. Maverick is charged with trafficking marijuana. GBI said more charges are expected. Neither of the men has a bond at this time.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office was also assisted by the Rome Police Department and the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office.

