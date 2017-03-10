Three accused of stealing credit cards from gym members' cars

Authorities in Conyers are searching for three people they said broke into gym members' cars and stole credit cards.

According to Police, the three people stole the cards from the cars parked outside two LA Fitness locations in the area on February 27.

After stealing the cards, the three people are alleged to have used them at a Kroger, Krispy Kreme and a Best Buy store in Snellville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta with tips at (404) 577-TIPS.

