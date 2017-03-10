FBI seeks to bust Gwinnett, Cobb county credit card theft ring

Gwinnett County Police say a SWAT situation erupted after a man barricaded himself following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.More >
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina, was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly beating his girlfriend.More >
Clayton County Police are searching for a suspect that drove his vehicle through a closed gate in order to steal tools from an industrial company in Conley Georgia.More >
Jamal Rashad Kerns, 21, was arrested June 8 and charged with felony aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting 19-year-old Malik Lamar Golar.More >
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department and a local task force conducted a drug bust in Douglasville Thursday morning and found marijuana and several narcotics.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
More than two months into the Braves' first season at Suntrust Park, a new bus route aimed to ease traffic flow in that area has not picked up a steady flow of riders.More >
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >
One person is hospitalized after being shot following an argument at a gas station in Acworth late Wednesday night.More >
Tempers flared at a meeting Wednesday night about a proposed grocery store. Neighbors say they don’t want it.More >
