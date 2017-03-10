FBI seeks to bust Gwinnett, Cobb county credit card theft ring

The FBI said they're looking for this woman who is suspected in a credit card theft ring spanning Cobb and Gwinnett Counties. (SOURCE: FBI Atlanta)

The FBI said they're hoping the public can help them locate a group of people using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.

The group has been operating in Cobb and Gwinnett Counties and have taken thousands of credit card numbers, according to the FBI Atlanta division.

Special Agent in Charge (SAC) David J. LeValley, FBI Atlanta, said the group used the cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards across Cobb and Gwinnett Counties.

Authorities released a photo of one person they said was involved, a black female, 25-35 years of age, suspected of being involved in the fraud scheme.

Anyone with information on who the woman is asked to contact the Atlanta Office FBI at tel. (404) 679-9000.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.