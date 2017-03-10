Political operative tied to bribery investigation removed from Henry County board

The man who appointed Mitzi Bickers to Henry County's Development Authority has removed her from said board.

Bickers, a fixture in Atlanta politics who worked on Mayor Kasim Reed's campaign and has worked in city hall since, has been tied to an investigation into bribery at Atlanta's city hall; she hasn't been charged.

"I removed Ms. Bickers due to recent allegations," County Commissioner Bruce Holmes said. "The appointment was made before I had knowledge of the situation in Atlanta."

Bickers would have been part of a team that would have attracted professional services industries to the county and ideally getting the county away from attracting warehouses, Holmes said.

"We've done a terrible job in our planning around the HWY 155 corridor with a single focus around luring warehouses," he said. "Warehousing isn't bringing in the commercial tax dollars you would receive from your professional service-type industries such as tech, biotechnology cyber security and big data analytics."

Holmes wouldn't specifically comment on the ties Bickers has to the scandal that has left two contractors convicted, but said he believed she could have been a great help to the board.

"What I know about Ms. Bickers is that she could have been instrumental in leading Henry County away from warehousing and the massive amounts of semi trucks which are squeezing out our residents and destroying our road infrastructure," he said.

Bickers worked for contractor who pled guilty to providing bribes

Bickers was Vice President of Operations for E.R. Mitchell Company, one of E.R. Mitchell's contacting companies. Mitchell is the businessman involved in the Atlanta bribery scandal at city hall.

Bickers is a longtime political operative in Atlanta and elsewhere, and ran Mayor Kasim Reed's first campaign. She also served as Director of Human Services for the city of Atlanta and as a board member for Atlanta Public Schools.

As for Mississippi? She contributed $10,000 to Yarbor's mayoral campaign in Jackson.

To be clear, the case is not connected to Reed and he has not been named in the city's bribery investigation.