PD: Rap group members who stole gift cards arrested

Jalen Darden, left, Evan Griffin, middle, and Keldrick Giles are accused of stealing more than $4,000 in gift cards from a Home Depot store. (SOURCE: Norcross PD)

Gwinnett County Police said they have arrested three men accused of stealing gift cards by enlisting their friend who worked at the store.

Evan Griffin, 22, Kelderick Jamal Giles, 23, and Jaden Darden, 21, were all arrested and charged with theft by taking, police said. They were later released on bond.

Police said an anonymous tip helped them identify the men, who were caught on surveillance video stealing the cards from a Home Depot in Norcross.

Griffin and Giles were reportedly members of the hip-hop group Cool Amerika.

In February, Police arrested the clerk who they said helped his friends steal $4,000 in gift cards a Norcross Home Depot in January. Police said the man, a cashier at a Home Depot in Norcross, had initially reported a robbery.

