Superhero sisters spread girl power message

The Rutledge sisters have special powers.

In a matter of minutes, Jaylin, 12, and Jasmin, 7, can transform into comic book superheroes.

“My favorite character would have to be Fantomelle,” Jasmin said.

Jaylin says, “Misty is very powerful, she's like a really strong woman. I like her. I want to be like her."

These superhero sisters are inspiring and educating girls about lesser-known figures in the comic book world – from Medea to Misty Knight to Shuri – characters that look like them.

“The one I was most surprised about was Nubia, Wonder Woman's sister because they always portray Nubia as her enemy, but in reality that's Wonder Woman's sister,” Jaylin said.

The sisters told CBS46 they came up with the idea last February for Black History Month with a social media tribute to black Hollywood actresses.

Fans responded from all around the world.

“If I don't pay homage to them, I wouldn't be where I am today because if they weren't here to pave the way, I wouldn't be an actress,” Jaylin said.

But it's not the costumes that make these sisters special – their magic lies in their creativity and their confidence which is part of their message.

“Don't be afraid to be yourself, and don't think that you might not be as good as this person because it doesn't really matter what color your skin is, you are strong, you are powerful, and you are a very strong young woman,” Jaylin said.

These sisters said their creative juices never stop – in between modeling and acting – they produce plays and Minecraft videos. Jasmin has a particular genre of storytelling she’s already mastered.

“I like to do the scary ones, like the sleepovers where the lights go out and I also do the fairytale ones,” she said.

They dream big.

“I'm going to run a company when I grow up, and I'm going to own the civic center also,” Jaylin told CBS46.

And by showing off their unique powers, they hope other girls will too.

“It teaches them how to be themselves and not someone else,” Jasmin said.

