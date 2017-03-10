Superhero sisters spread girl power message

The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who broke into two Gwinnett Technical College police cars.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
Police are searching for six suspects after a Sprint kiosk was robbed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina, was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly beating his girlfriend.More >
Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina, was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly beating his girlfriend.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
On a beautiful day in June, Josh and Amanda Holbrook shared a moment outside together, but a cloud has been hanging over Josh’s life for the past seven years. “I pray for justice all the time, just anything to give us some closure,” Holbrook said.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >
William Taggart, interim President of Morehouse College in Atlanta has passed away after suffering an apparent aneurysm.More >