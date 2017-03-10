Georgia to expand state law to protect LGBT people from discrimination

Senate and House bills making their way through Georgia's state house will update Georgia's civil rights laws to extend nondiscrimination protections to LGBT people.

According to the Response to Intervention (RTI) report, the rates of harassment against those in the LGBT community have not gone down since the 1990's, and harassment has deteriorated.

“This is a sobering report, and a strong reminder that the need for comprehensive nondiscrimination protections for the LGBT community is stronger now than ever before,” said Jeff Graham, Georgia Equality’s executive director. “Many people often assume that discrimination just doesn’t happen anymore, or at least not with great frequency. But every single day, LGBT people experience discrimination and can face violence – whether they’re in a rural part of our state, or even in a buzzing metropolis like Atlanta.”

There is also bipartisan support in the House for a measure that would refer the concept of nondiscrimination protections to a study committee for additional consideration.

“We’ve come a long way in Georgia in just the last year, but we’re by no means at the finish line yet,” added Graham. “This report is a reminder that policy impacts lives. No one would ever want to face violence or discrimination, and that’s why we are strongly urging lawmakers to enact these commonsense policies that protect Georgians from all walks of life and fundamentally strengthen all of our communities.”

